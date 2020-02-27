Couple in Carbon County accused of locking teenagers in bedroom

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LANSFORD, PA (WNEP) — A man and woman who lived in this house on East Ridge Street in Lansford are now behind bars.

Police say Shawn Murphy and Geri Lynn Survis locked Survis’ 13-year-old child and an 18-year-old woman in a bedroom for more than 10 hours.

“It’s a small town with big town crime anymore. It’s a shame,” said Richard Pogwist, Lansford.

According to court papers, the teens were forced to go to the bathroom out of a window.

After several hours of being locked in the bedroom, Survis let the teens out to eat. When they were done, they were locked back in the bedroom.

Police say a drill and nails were used to secure the door.

“The bedroom door opened inward. These were screws that were on the exterior frame. There was also a piece of wood, it’s hard to describe, like a locking mechanism to swing down and prevent that door from opening inwards. It basically jammed the door shut in case the screws weren’t effective, this block would jam it shut,” said Lansford Police Chief Jack Soberick.

People who live here in Lansford believe crimes, involving children are happening far too often, and not just here.

“It’s just sad. It’s just a sad thing that keeps on happening,” said Pogwist.

Theresa Bernardi is friends with Murphy and Survis. She says the whole situation doesn’t make sense to her and that Survis is a good mother.

“It’s very serious, it’s very serious. I know you are doing your job and the newspaper is doing their job, but they are making it out worse than what it is. Yes, I am sorry it’s terrible if it’s true, but I don’t see it,” said Bernardi.

Search warrants reported evidence of drug activity at the house.

The duo is locked up in Carbon County Jail, unable to post bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.