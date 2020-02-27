GA Power linesmen find malnourished puppies covered in filth in dumpster

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Two Georgia Power linesmen are being hailed as heroes after rescuing three puppies that had been thrown in a dumpster and left for dead.

The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia says two Georgia Power linesmen were working in the freezing rain when they found the puppies covered in filth with their ribs protruding from their bloated bellies.

The department doesn’t specify where the animals were found but emphasize that they were extremely scared.

If you’d like to donate to their recovery, please contact the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia at 770-532-6617.

