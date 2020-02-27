Innocence Maintained: Helping exonerees rebuild after prison

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI (WNEM) — In Michigan, there are more than 100 cases of exonerations.

Each case has a different story, but one thing seems to remain the same. How do exonerees try to rebuild their life?

One Michigan man, and exoneree, is doing everything he can to help those in need.

Just like the 103 other cases, Aaron Salter was wrongly accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

“I went in at 21. I came out at 36,” Salter said about his prison experience.

Salter, of Detroit, was sentenced to life in prison for a 2003 crime. He was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, and possession of a firearm.

“I lost my life, literally,” he said. “I got railroaded and in three days I was found guilty and I was, you know, my trial was only three days.”

Salter appealed the conviction. In 2018, he received help from the Conviction Integrity Unit in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the short two years they’ve been operating, they’ve helped 14 people prove and maintain their innocence.

“We’re about people like Aaron Salter, who weren’t there, had nothing to do with the crime, they were not involved in any way shape or form and the system made a mistake,” said Valerie Newman, executive director of the unit.

The unit recognizes the hardships exonerees face once they’re released from prison. They want to be there to help.

“They need everything. They need education, transportation, a place to live, they need help with finances and how to manage money, they need employment,” Newman said.

Salter wants to make the difference, too. He knows the pain and the struggle.

“I’ve been laying on people’s couches myself,” Salter said.

He’s now giving back to other exonerees in the state.

“It’s hard and I understand it,” Salter said. “That’s all I want to do is give someone peace of mind. When you help others that been through what you been through, it’s extremely therapeutic.”

On the east side of Detroit lies Salter’s new non-profit that provides a safe haven for other exonerees. It’s called “Innocence Maintained.”

“We’re really trying to create a network so that we can give people immediate relief. We don’t want to be the type of resource where people are going to have to wait,” Salter said.

Salter found a two-story house in Detroit to headquarter his non-profit. He turned the boarded up heap into a brand new home. He was able to use his wrongful conviction funds from the state to renovate.

“We completely renovated all new plumbing, all new HVAC, all new electric. Everything in here wasn’t here before that,” he said.

His first goal is to help exonerees who leave prison and have no one and nothing.

“Right now, I want to get this house up and running so guys can have some temporary relief, man,” Salter said. “One thing that made me begin something like this, because when I came home, I’ve seen a lot of programs and it was like, no programs for exonerees,” he said.

One exoneree is currently staying inside the home, according to Salter. He said the man has made major strides during his transition back into society.

“He’s doing home improvement. He’s making an opportunity to learn skill trades. We’re able to add that safe haven for him so he can go after his goals,” Salter said.

In the meantime, Salter wants to begin a financial literacy course and provide computer skills training for exonerees.

“We want to help support people like Aaron Salter who is doing a wonderful, amazing job putting himself out there to help others and put resources together for people,” Newman said.

Inside Innocence Maintained, in the kitchen you’ll find a saying. It reads: “We are making people better and not bitter.” It’s a saying Salter swears by.

“I’m trying to help these guys and gain voices for these guys. In order for me to do that, I have to be the best person I can be,” Salter said.

Salter said he is working on writing a book and movie about his experiences.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.