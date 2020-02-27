Masks flying off of Portland store shelves amid concerns over coronavirus

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Amid rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus, Portland-area stores are selling out of respiratory masks and can’t get them back in stock.

The Hyland Hills ACE Hardware in Beaverton said when employees came in Wednesday, they were shocked to see most masks had sold out the night before.

“We had a lot to sell and this morning came in and we were wiped out,” said manager Clara Gonzalez.

Many stores in the area say they aren’t able to keep respiratory masks on the shelves.

“We just helped a gentleman earlier who got one of the big masks you get, you know, with the filters on them, but they’re for his kids. Everyone is trying to help everyone,” Gonzalez said.

But Gonzalez says once an ACE store sells out of these masks, they’re gone. Even the ACE Hardware warehouses are completely out of stock.

“ACE has told us, you know, we’re out and it’s a worldwide issue and no one can get them,” she said.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump attempted to reassure Americans that the country is at a low risk right now for the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re very ready for this, whatever it is, if it’s going to be a breakout of larger proportions, or whether or not we’re at the very low level,” the president said.

The Oregon Health Authority is also dispelling rumors, saying there are no known cases of coronavirus in Oregon. It says two people have been tested, but both have been negative. The OHA does say that 76 people are being monitored.

But Wednesday the CDC confirmed a case of coronavirus in California in someone who had not traveled to an affected area or been in contact with a person with the virus. The organization says it could be the first case of community spread of coronavirus in the United States.

The CDC says it’s not a matter of if coronavirus will spread in our country, but when.

“We do expect more cases. And this is a good time to prepare,” said Anne Schuchat with the CDC.

It’s the unknown of coronavirus that has people rushing to stores and online to purchase masks to protect themselves.

“For us not to be able to get the stuff back in stock has probably been the hardest thing for us,” said Gonzalez.

ACE says it has even reached out to distributors like 3M themselves to see if they can get more masks, but those companies say it’s unknown when they will be able to get them back in stock.

