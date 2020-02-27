New Orleans chefs and restaurants make James Beard semifinalist list
Click here for updates on this story
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — The James Beard Foundation announced its 2020 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists. And, New Orleans is well represented.
Thirteen local chefs and restaurants appear on the list:
Best New Restaurant
Gianna
Outstanding Baker
Graison Gill, Bellegarde Bakery
Outstanding Chef
Donald Link, Herbsaint
Outstanding Hospitality
Brigtsen’s
Outstanding Restaurateur
JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline Restaurant
Outstanding Wine Program
Bacchanal
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Ana Castro, Thalia
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)
Blake Aguillard and William “Trey” Smith, Saint-Germain
Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette
Hao Gong, LUVI Restaurant
Michael Gulotta, Maypop
Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf
Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery
The James Beard Award is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the culinary world. Past winners in New Orleans include Emeril Lagasse, John Besh, Tory McPhail, and Nina Compton.
Donald Link, who is a semifinalist in this year’s Outstanding Chef category, won an award in 2007 in the Best Chef: South category.
The next step is the nominee announcement March 25. The 2020 James Beard Awards Gala is May 4 in Chicago.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments