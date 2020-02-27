Spikes in coronavirus reports prompt warning from US and CT officials

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — For the first time ever, more cases of the coronavirus were reported outside the mainland of China than inside the country.

Thursday, there were sudden spikes in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea.

The news alarmed global officials as more than 82,000 people were infected and more than 2,800 people have died.

There were 60 confirmed cases in the U.S., none of which were in Connecticut.

One of those cases may be the first in the country to not be linked to foreign travel.

Health experts said the virus will likely spread to Connecticut.

However, President Donald Trump said in an address on Wednesday night that the risk of people getting the virus in the U.S. is low.

“We are ready to adapt and we are ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads,” Trump said.

He tapped Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the White House’s response.

State and U.S. officials are holding daily meetings as part of preparations for if the virus spreads.

Connecticut’s top epidemiologist, Matthew Carter, said officials are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“This isn’t a sprint, this is a marathon,” said Commissioner James Rovella, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. “And this marathon needs a lot of preparation, which has already been taking place and it’s going to run for a while. We don’t have an end date set for it yet.”

Cities and towns across the state alerted residents on Thursday that they are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and advised folks to take every day preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs.

There are some simple things people can do to help prevent the illness, according to health experts:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is also considering expanding health screenings to airports to help prevent the spread.

That means the CDC is moving from a position of containment to mitigation.

JetBlue announced that it will be suspending any change or cancellation fees for all new flight bookings made starting Thursday through March 11 for travel through June 1.

The CDC’s response also means states are preparing for the virus to hit in an aggressive way.

“But you should know that things are changing on a daily basis,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “So I want you to know that you can go to CT.gov. We have all the information related to schools, related to public health, related to everything we’re getting from the hospitals, related to CDC in one place.”

Lamont said his announcement on Wednesday was not meant to make people nervous, but instead to give them confidence that the state is ready to handle the coronavirus.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.