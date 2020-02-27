These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. More than 2,700 people have died globally and more than 81,000 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19, can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are more than 3,500 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in over 45 countries and territories outside mainland China. Close to 700 of those cases are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

At least 58 people have died outside of mainland China from the virus.

This is a full list of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus outside mainland China.

Afghanistan (at least 1 case)

Afghanistan confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the country’s Herat province on February 24.

The positive patient was found among three suspected cases who had recently returned from Qom, Iran, health minister Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, told a news conference.

The minister declared an emergency situation in Herat and called for restrictions on air and ground transport to and from the province.

Algeria (at least 1 case)

Algeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Algerian health minister Abdel-Rahman Bin Bouzid on state-run broadcaster al-Nahar.

The patient is an Italian citizen who entered the North African country on February 17, the minister said. The patient was placed in quarantine, and is under close supervision.

Australia (at least 22 cases)

Australia has confirmed a total of 22 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, seven of which are from the Diamond Princess repatriation flight from Japan, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

Ten cases have recovered so far.

Austria (at least 2 cases)

Two people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the Tyrol region of Austria are both Italian citizens, the regional government press office said in a statement.

The patients are a woman and a man, both 24 years old, originally from the Lombardy region in the area of Bergamo.

Both are being treated in hospital in Innsbruck and are in good condition. They were in Lombardy until last Friday and then drove to Innsbruck, according to the statement. Both are no longer running fevers. They will stay in quarantine until the weekend.

Bahrain (at least 33 cases)

Seven more coronavirus cases confirmed in Bahrain on February 26 brings the total number of cases to 33, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) citing the country’s Health Ministry.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Brazil (at least 1 case)

Brazil’s heath minister confirmed on February 26 that a 61-year-old Brazilian man who arrived in Sao Paulo after traveling to Italy is the first case of novel coronavirus in the country.

In a televised press conference, Luiz Henrique Mandetta said the man arrived in Brazil on February 23 without any symptoms and spent the weekend with his family before coming down with symptoms and going to a health clinic on February 24.

He was hospitalized and tested positive for the virus in a preliminary test and isolated. The second test confirmed he had the virus.

The man was in Italy from February 9-21. Authorities are mapping who the man came in contact with.

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of coronavirus — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 12 cases)

Canadian officials confirmed a “positive case” ofcoronavirus in Toronto, bringing the country’s total to 12 confirmed cases.

The woman in her 60s with a travel history to Iran presented herself on February 24 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where she was cared for, and isolated while tested for the virus, Dr David Williams, Ontario’s chief public health official, announced February 26. “The woman was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where she remains,” a news release from Ontario officials said.

This is the second traveler from Iran to test positive for coronavirus in Canada.

Croatia (at least 1 case)

Croatia has a first case of the coronavirus, a civil servant in the press office, confirming comments made by the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, said.

The patient is a younger male Croatian national with mild symptoms, who is quarantined in the University Hospital for Infectious Diseases Dr. Fran Mihaljevic in Zagreb.

The man recently traveled to Italy, the Prime Minister’s office said.

Denmark (at least 1 case)

Danish authorities announced on February 27 that a person has tested positive for novel coronavirus in the country, according to CNN affiliate Berlingske Media.

The patient is a journalist at one of the TV channels in Denmark, according to Berlingske Media.

Egypt (at least 1 case)

Egypt announced its first case of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a joint statement by Egypt’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The person who tested positive is a “foreigner,” the statement said.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahid said Egypt discovered the case by testing passengers coming from countries where infections have emerged.

Mujahid added that the WHO was immediately informed, and all preventive measures will be taken in cooperation with them.

Estonia (at least 1 case)

Estonia announced its first confirmed case of the virus on February 27.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik told Eesti Television (ETV) the infected person was a citizen of Iran who came to Estonia on Wednesday.

The patient is now in quarantine.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 18 cases, 2 deaths)

The 18th case of coronavirus in France has been recorded, France’s health minister said at a news conference in Paris.

The latest case is the wife of someone already diagnosed and in hospital in the town of Annecy. “Her state of health is not worrying”, Olivier Veran said.

“There is no epidemic in France”, he added.

Georgia (at least 1 case)

The case in Georgia involves one of its nationals who arrived in in the country “from Iran through Azerbaijan, tested positive for the virus. He was immediately taken to hospital,” Georgian Health Minister, Ekaterine Tikaradze, told reporters in Tbilisi.

Germany (at least 18 cases)

Germany has reported two more cases of the coronavirus, from two separate federal states.

The first new case is a man in North-Rhine Westphalia, said the state’s health ministry. He is in critical condition and is quarantined in intensive care at the Hermann-Josef Hospital in the town of Erkelenz.

A second new case in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg is a 25-year-old man from the district of Goeppingen, who had recently traveled to Milan, Italy. He is in isolation in a local hospital, said the state’s health ministry.

This brings the national total to 18 cases. The previous 16 cases had been spread across Bavaria and Hesse states.

Greece (at least 1 case)

The Greek health ministry has confirmed its a first case of coronavirus.

A ministry spokeswoman told CNN the case is a 38-year-old woman in Thessaloniki who is currently in hospital.

She had recently returned from the affected area in Northern Italy and is in good condition, according to the spokeswoman. Authorities are checking whom she has been in contact with.

Hong Kong (at least 91 cases, 2 deaths)

Hong Kong confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on February 26, raising the citywide total to 91.

One case is a 49-year-old woman who developed a cough and a sore throat on February 18. She has no recent travel history, but is linked to a Buddhist temple that a previous confirmed case visited.

The other case is a 26-year-old man who is the son of a previous case. He developed a fever and a cough on February 20.

India (at least 3 cases)

India has confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Iran (at least 139 cases, 19 deaths)

Coronavirus-related deaths in Iran have reached 19 on February 26 with 44 new positive cases, Iranian health ministry spokesman Jianush Jahanpour said on national television.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases identified in Iran has reached 139, according to the health ministry.

Iranian officials have said that spread of coronavirus will continue in the upcoming days, state news agency IRNA said.

Iraq (at least 6 cases)

A man in Iraq’s capital Baghdad tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran, the Iraqi health ministry said in a statement on February 27.

This is the first case in the capital and brings the total cases of coronavirus in Iraq to six.

Israel (at least 2 cases)

Israel’s Ministry of Health has announced the country’s second case of coronavirus.

A man who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who returned to Israel, tested positive for the disease.

The country’s other case is a woman who had also returned from the ship.

Italy (at least 400 cases, 12 deaths)

Italy now has 400 cases of coronavirus, said Angelo Borrelli, head of Italy’s civil protection agency, at a news conference.

All three coronavirus cases in Rome have now recovered, Borrelli said. He also gave further details about the statistics so far: half of the positive cases do not need hospitalization; and four out of five only have mild symptoms.

More than half of the cases are in the northern region of Lombardy.

Japan (At least 186 cases + 705 linked to cruise ship; 8 deaths)

Another 22 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan, the country’s defense minister announced February 26.

The cases were confirmed February 25, Taro Kono said in a tweet. Two of the patients are asymptomatic.

That brings the total number of “domestic infections” to 186 in Japan.

There are also 693 cases in Japan linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Kuwait (at least 26 cases)

Kuwait’s Health Ministry has confirmed that there are now 26 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, in a statement on February 26.

The new confirmed cases are associated with travel from Iran.

The ministry states that all 26 patients are “in good health” and receiving good medical care.

Lebanon (at least 1 case)

Lebanon announced its first confirmed coronavirus case in the country, Lebanese Health Minister Hammad Hassan said during a news conference on Friday.

Hassan said that the patient is a 45-year-old female who returned from Qom in Iran, having traveled by plane.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting February 4, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 22 cases)

The first case of coronavirus involving the Westerdam cruise ship was confirmed by Malaysia on Saturday, after an 83-year-old US citizen tested positive, according to a report from state news agency Bernama.

Several Asian countries refused to let the Westerdam dock in their ports before being allowed to disembark in Cambodia on Friday. The cruise ship, which had a total of 1,455 guests and 802 crew onboard was not under quarantine, Holland America Line said last week.

All passengers and crew members onboard the cruise ship were allowed to return to their respective countries by the Cambodian government after they successfully passed through health screenings.

The US citizen and her husband, also American, were found to have symptoms as soon as they landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Cambodia, Bernama added. They were referred to the Sungai Buloh hospital for examination, which concluded that the woman tested positive while her husband, age 85, tested negative.

The husband is still undergoing treatment and observation at the hospital for his symptoms.

The total tally of confirmed cases in Malaysia is now up to 22, according to Bernama.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

North Macedonia (at least 1 case)

The case is North Macedonia has a connection with Italy, the country at the center of the outbreak in Europe.

A female patient who was “admitted to the infectious diseases clinic today in early hours of the morning,” did test “positive for Covid-19, which means that she is the first patient in Skopje to be diagnosed with this infection,” North Macedonian health minister Venko Filipce told reporters.

Norway (at least 1 case)

A person has tested positive for coronavirus in Norway, the country’s Institute for Public Health [NIPH] announced in a statement posted on their website. This is the first case recorded in the Scandinavian country.

The person has no symptoms but was tested after returning from an area of China affected by the outbreak. The NIPH said it was a “weak positive result”.

“The NIPH considers it very unlikely that the person poses an infection risk to others”, said Line Vold, director of the Department of Infection Control and Preparedness at the NIPH. As a precaution the person is undergoing quarantine at their home, she added.

Oman (at least 2 cases)

Oman’s Ministry of Health has announced the country’s first two positive cases of coronavirus — two Omani women who had been to Iran.

The ministry said that the two cases are in stable condition and in quarantine.

In the statement, the ministry said it is calling on everyone to “avoid traveling to countries where cases of this virus have been registered unless absolutely necessary.”

Pakistan (at least 2 cases)

The first two positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan have been confirmed, special assistant to the Prime Minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza said on his official Twitter account on February 26.

Mirza tweeted: “220/ I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control.”

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the coronavirus during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines has reported its first coronavirus fatality — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Romania (at least 1 case)

In Romania, government officials announced that a man from the southwestern county of Gorj is the first case of coronavirus in the country.

The man had been in contact with an Italian national who was visiting Romania earlier this month, Romanian Health Minister Victor Costache told reporters.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 93 cases)

Singapore confirmed two additional cases of the novel coronavirus on February 26, bringing the total tally up to 93, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Both cases are male Singapore citizens, aged 38 and 47 respectively. They have no recent travel history to mainland China, and are now in isolation.

As of Wednesday, a total of 62 patients recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Switzerland (at least 1 case)

A 70-year-old man is the first person to test positive for coronavirus in Switzerland, the country’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told CNN in an emailed statement.

The Swiss man from the canton of Ticino, a region which borders Italy, had been to a gathering in Lombardy, Italy, in mid-February.

He is in hospital “under isolation and in good health so far”, a spokesperson for the FOPH wrote.

South Korea (at least 1,595 cases + 1 US soldier; 13 deaths)

South Korea confirmed 334 more cases of the novel coronavirus on February 26, bringing the national total to 1,595, said the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest death is a 74-year-old man who was a member of the Shincheonji religious group. He died on February 26, said the mayor of Daegu city, located in the country’s south.

Spain (at least 12 cases)

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Spain is now 12, after a new case was confirmed in Seville on February 26, according to a spokeswoman for the Andalusian Health Department.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden has confirmed one case of the virus, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 32 cases, 1 death)

Taiwan reported its 32nd coronavirus case on February 26, according to the island’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The patient is over 30 years old and a foreign national, and was a caretaker of a previous case.

Thailand (at least 40 cases)

Thailand confirmed three additional novel coronavirus cases on February 26, bringing the national total to 40, said the Ministry of Public Health in a news conference.

All cases are Thai nationals from the same family. Two of them, a 65-year-old man and his wife, returned recently from Hokkaido, Japan. The third patient is their grandson, who did not travel to Japan.

United Arab Emirates (at least 9 cases)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed its ninth case of novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Emirati Ministry of Health.

A 37-year-old Chinese national is in stable condition after receiving treatment, the ministry added in a statement.

The latest case brings the total number of people to have contracted the virus to nine in the nation.

Three people have been treated and released from hospital while one patient is currently receiving intensive care, according to the statement.

United Kingdom (at least 13 cases)

Four more coronavirus cases were confirmed in the UK, bringing the total to 13, officials said on February 23.

The four were passengers who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The UK sent an evacuation flight to the cruise, which had been docked in Yokohama Bay, bringing back 32 British and European passengers on February 22.

United States (at least 60 cases)

There are now 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus related to travel or close contact to travelers in the United States, according to US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Below is a breakdown of the US cases:

15 travel related or close contact

• Eight in California

• One in Massachusetts

• One in Washington state

• One in Arizona

• Two in Illinois

• One in Wisconsin

• One location unknown

42 Diamond Princess

• 16 are being cared for in the area surrounding Travis Air Force Base in California.

• Four passengers are receiving treatment in the Spokane, WA area.

• Eight passengers are currently being treated in the Lackland Air Force Base area in Texas.

• 13 passengers are being treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

• One passenger was on the Diamond Princess and aboard the State Department-chartered flight from Japan had tested positive in Japan and recovered there.

3 Wuhan evacuees

• Locations unknown

Vietnam (at least 16 cases)

Vietnam has confirmed its 16th case of novel coronavirus, according to a government news report.

The 50-year-old male patient is the father of a previously confirmed case in Son Loi commune in the northern Vinh Phuc province.

The local authorities on Wednesday locked down the area around Son Loi commune of Binh Xuyen district to contain spread of the virus. Residents in the area are quarantined for 20 days from February 13.