Woman who organized anti-violence event sentenced to probation for felonious assault

Saginaw (WNEM) — A woman who organized an anti-violence march was sentenced to probation after allegedly bringing a gun to a Saginaw salon and threatening a worker.

In July of 2019, Saginaw Police were called to a hair salon at 19 S. Jefferson St. in Saginaw for a report of someone with a gun.

Sparkle Roby is accused of going into the salon with a weapon after a verbal altercation with a salon employee.

“I feel like I let myself, my community and my children down,” said Roby as she addressed the court before being sentenced.

Witnesses told police Roby and the salon worker exchanged words about Roby standing too close to her work station. During the exchange, Roby said she would come back with a gun, police said.

The victim told police Roby came back to the salon about 30 minutes later with a weapon and threatened the salon worker.

That’s when the victim said she told Roby she would call police. Roby then left, police said.

Police said Roby was not there when they arrived.

Roby was originally charged with felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.

Roby pleaded no contest to felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The other charges were dismissed.

“I have no excuses for my actions,” said Roby. “Just moving before I was thinking under pressure. anger.”

On Feb. 27, she was sentenced to two years probation. She was also ordered to undergo 26 weeks of anger management.

“I feel good about that,” said Roby. “I still have an opportunity to run my business and make better decisions in the future. That could’ve been snatched from me today and I wouldn’t have had a choice to do anything but go to prison. I have avoided that and I just want to thank God for that.”

Roby also has to wear a tether for a year.

“I’ll be getting married soon and just basically keeping my family together and putting a positive self out and making a good role model for my children,” said Roby.

In June 2019, Roby organized an anti-violence march in Saginaw.

