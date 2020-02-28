Feds allege fire department violating patient privacy on ‘Live Rescue’ show

National-World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is now investigating the St. Louis Fire Department over possibly violating HIPAA laws because of its involvement with the A&E show, ‘Live Rescue.’

Jacob Long, a spokesperson for St. Louis City, said ‘Live Rescue’ production has been suspended until the city can prove it is compliant with patient privacy laws.

The A&E show follows firefighters and paramedics on calls in several cities across the country. Videos from the calls can be on the air within minutes. St. Louis Fire has participated in two seasons.

Long said the fire department received a letter from the federal government Wednesday about the investigation. The letter cites ‘media reports’ indicate STLFD is likely not in compliance.

Captain Garon Mosby with STLFD said the show sheds light on the daily operations and challenges for firefighters and paramedics. He said it is also airing at a time when the department needs help with recruiting.

Long said all patients featured on the show must give consent. The fire chief also watches the live feed and has the power to cut anything deemed inappropriate.

Though production has been suspended, Long said he believes the city is already compliant with patient privacy laws. He sent News 4 the following statement:

“The St. Louis Fire Department takes patient privacy very seriously. We are proud of the professionalism of the men and women of our department, and look forward to providing the Department of Health & Human Services with all the information it requires to document our compliance with HIPAA regulations. We have done the show for two seasons but are no currently under any obligation to do a third. Additionally, if we are in the persons private dwelling, that requires consent otherwise we don’t do it.”

Long said if someone is on the sidewalk, crews can shoot video, but if consent is not given then the patient’s face will be blurred.

HHS is asking the St. Louis Fire Department to respond to several questions within 20 days about its patient privacy protocol. If the department doesn’t comply, it could be fined.

