Milwaukee-area businesses show support for Molson Coors employees, families

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — The community is coming together to show their support of the victims in the mass shooting at Molson Coors on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Fundraisers to help the families of the victims popped up all over the city, including one at McBob’s Pub & Grill on North Avenue. For every Miller Coors product sold, $1 will go towards helping the families of the victims lost in Wednesday’s tragic shooting.

“We are a family, okay. We maybe have our differences, but when something like this happens, some devastating event, we all pull together,” said McBob’s owner Steve Schmich.

A 6-year-old will be writing a card for every Molson Coors employee, and Sip & Purr Cat Cafe is offering free therapy in the form of cat snuggles.

“I’m hoping when they read these cards, they’ll feel happy and a little bit better and safer,” said Allison Krueger.

Those offering their help said even though times are tough, we’ll get through this together.

“We’re hoping that folks who have been affected by this tragedy can just come in and relax and just have a real nice, peaceful time,” said Katy McHugh of Sip & Purr Cat Cafe.

Saz’s State House is donating 100% of all proceeds from MillerCoors product sales to the families of the employees who lost their lives.

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is also collecting donations for the families of the victims. CLICK HERE for more information on how you can help.

