Mobile Police towed nearly 30% more cars this Mardi Gras than in 2019

Mobile, AL (WALA) — The 2020 Mardi Gras season saw a lot of revelers coming out to Downtown Mobile to take in the sights, sounds, and throws.

Unfortunately, some of those people had to pay up to go home. Mobile Police say they towed more people this year then they did last year. It was up nearly 30%.

This year police towed 290 vehicles. Last year they towed 227. In 2018, they towed 300. In 2017, they towed 320.

Mobile Police said at the beginning of the Mardi Gras season they hoped to tow less than 200 vehicles this year.

