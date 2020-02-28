PD: Manslaughter charges after accidental shooting

National-World

Tamaqua, PA (WNEP) — An 18-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot in the chest in Tamaqua.

Francis Whitmayer of Tamaqua is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Eric Tavener.

Police say Whitmayer was handling a gun in the bedroom of this home on Gay Street in the borough Thursday afternoon when it accidentally went off.

The bullet hit Tavener, 18, who died at a hospital in Schuylkill County.

Witmayer now faces involuntary manslaughter charges following the deadly shooting in Tamaqua.

