‘Disinfect everything’: Janitorial business notes spike in customers in midst of coronavirus concerns

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A Portland janitorial service has noticed a spike in customers in the midst of coronavirus concerns.

A project manager with PDX Cleaning says her industry has always been busy, but she and her colleagues have noticed a triple to quadruple jump in the number of people paying to have their homes or apartments cleaned. She says the same goes for commercial businesses.

“The department of health says you need to disinfect everything, all common touch surfaces,” the manager said. “Because people don’t have the time to always do that, we have had an influx in sales, basically.”

While she can’t say for sure that the spike in business is due to the coronavirus, she says she does know that more and more people are concerned about it. She says if you can’t get a cleaning crew to your home, make sure to wipe down things you touch often, like door knobs and common surfaces.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.