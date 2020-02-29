Woman shot in parking lot during a meeting to sell marijuana

National-World

SPRINGDALE, AR (KFSM) — A woman was shot in a Springdale parking lot during a meeting to sell marijuana.

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), Springdale Police were dispatched to the Northwest Medical Center Emergency Room after a woman was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim and her brother agreed to meet another male in a parking lot near the Springdale Recreation Center off of Chapman Rd. to sell marijuana.

While in the parking lot, the victim said two males exited a large gray truck and walked up to the driver’s side of her brother’s vehicle as she sat in the backseat.

The first two males were talking to her brother when a third male, who she recognized from school and identified as 18-year-old Benly Anitok ran up to the vehicle and pointed a large black gun at her brother.

The victim said her brother grabbed the gun and pushed it away from his face and was driving away when Anitok shot at the vehicle.

She said she felt something hit her leg and realized she was bleeding and had been shot.

Her brother drove her straight to the emergency room.

She sustained a gunshot wound to her left calf and the bullet was believed to be a .22 caliber.

Benly Anitok was later brought in for questioning and confessed to shooting his.22 caliber AR-style rifle at the vehicle and told investigators the location of the rifle, which was later recovered and seized.

Anitok is facing several charges, including Attempted Murder, Terroristic Act, and Aggravated Robbery. His bond has been set at $100,000.

