Rapper Lil Uzi Vert channels Backstreet Boys on new song ‘That Way’

National-World

Lil Uzi Vert and Backstreet Boys are two worlds apart, but it didn’t stop the rapper from channeling the boy band for his new single.

Uzi surprised fans Sunday with the release of a new song, “That Way,” where the rapper discusses how great he is and the women he’s been with.

It seems Uzi is channeling the boy band, as it sounds eerily familiar to the 1999 hit by the Backstreet Boys “I Want It That Way.”

While Uzi is mainly singing the chorus to the Backstreet Boys song, music websites XXL and Genius are reporting the song contains a sample of the original song.

Uzi’s second studio album, “Eternal Atake,” is set to be released this year. Though, there has been speculation as to the specific date of the album’s release.