These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. More than 3,000 people have died globally and over 88,000 have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19, can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

In mainland China, more than 79,800 cases of the virus and over 2,800 deaths have been recorded — the vast majority in Hubei province, ground zero for the outbreak.

There are more than 8,000 confirmed cases of the virus in over 60 countries and territories outside mainland China. Over 700 of those cases are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

At least 129 people have died outside of mainland China from the virus.

This is a full list of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus outside mainland China:

1. Afghanistan (1 case)

2. Algeria (1 case)

3. Armenia (1 case)

4. Australia (27 cases, including 9 associated with Diamond Princess evacuation flight, 1 death)

5. Austria (10 cases)

6. Bahrain (47 cases)

7. Belarus (1 case)

8. Belgium (1 case)

9. Brazil (2 cases)

10. Cambodia (1 case)

11. Canada (20 cases)

12. Croatia (6 cases)

13. Czech Republic (1 case)

14. Denmark (3 case)

15. Dominican Republic (1 case)

16. Ecuador (1 case)

17. Egypt (1 case)

18. Estonia (1 case)

19. Finland (3 case)

20. France (100 cases, 2 deaths)

21. Georgia (1 case)

22. Germany (111 cases)

23. Greece (7 cases)

24. Hong Kong (96 cases, 2 deaths)

25. Iceland (1 case)

26. India (3 cases)

27. Iran (978 cases, 54 deaths)

28. Iraq (19 cases)

29. Ireland (1 case)

30. Israel (7 cases)

31. Italy (1,694 cases, 34 deaths)

32. Japan (944 cases, 12 deaths)

33. Kuwait (46 cases)

34. Lebanon (10 cases)

35. Lithuania (1 case)

36. Luxembourg (1 case)

37. Macao (10 cases)

38. Malaysia (25 cases)

39. Mexico (4 cases)

40. Monaco (1 case)

41. Nepal (1 case)

42. Netherlands (7 cases)

43. New Zealand (1 case)

44. Nigeria (1 case)

45. North Macedonia (1 case)

46. Norway (15 cases)

47. Oman (5 cases)

48. Pakistan (4 case)

49. Philippines (3 cases, 1 death)

50. Qatar (3 cases)

51. Romania (3 cases)

52. Russia (5 cases)

53. San Marino (1 case)

54. Singapore (102 cases)

55. South Korea (4,212 cases, 22 deaths)

56. Spain (73 cases)

57. Sri Lanka (1 case)

58. Sweden (13 cases)

59. Switzerland (18 cases)

60. Taiwan (40 cases, 1 death)

61. Thailand (42 cases, 1 death)

62. United Arab Emirates (19 cases)

63. United Kingdom (35 cases)

64. United States (89 cases, 2 deaths)

65. Vietnam (16 cases)