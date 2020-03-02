FBI Command Center arrives in Rexburg

News

The FBI has sent a Command Center van to assist the Rexburg Police in the Lori Vallow/Daybell case.

A spokesman said the unit was sent for a faster way to do analytical research without having to send it to an FBI office.

FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said there has been no major developments in the case and the vehicle is only for support.

The unit arrived on Monday afternoon and is parked outside the Rexburg police station and is said to be there for a few days.

Lori Vallow is still being held in Kauai, Hawaii waiting to be extradited to back to Rexburg. Police have not said when that will happen.

Lori Vallow was arrested last week and faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed in an Idaho court.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, were last seen in September.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, fled Idaho when investigators started looking into their disappearance, police have said.