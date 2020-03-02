49ers’ Kendrick Bourne in town to meet fans, raise money for his Bourne Blessed Autism Foundation

National-World

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — Saturday night served up a special treat for San Francisco 49ers fans in the Rose City.

Portland’s own Kendrick Bourne was in town to meet and greet some of his biggest fans back home.

Bang, bang, and bowling with the Niner Gang, from the Super Bowl to Superplay here in Beaverton. And it was all in the name of the Bourne Blessed Autism Foundation.

“This is actually my first time coming back for the offseason. Just giving back, man. I feel like in the last three years, this last year I really stamped my name in the league so I just got a little bit more time, a little bit more cushion to feel like I can do a little bit less football and more community work,” Kendrick Bourne said.

Fresh off of season No. 3 down by the bay, the proud Milwaukie Mustang connected with the PDX faithful, signing autographs while the Niner Empire Portland chapter raffled off prizes and raised donations for the Bourne Blessed Autism Foundation.

“My uncles have autism and they are just happy about life. I grew up around them. They used to watch me when I was younger and they just used to do everything I wanted as an athlete. They took me to go shoot hoops or go to the field. My grandpa passed and my last name wasn’t Bourne, it was going to be Turner, my dad’s last name but my grandpa passed, so my mom ended up giving us her last name so we are just living that name out, know what I am saying? We are truly blessed and my uncles are like a word to that. Those two guys, I just love them to death so that is why we started it,” Bourne said.

There’s more playing time and more playoff times ahead for Bourne and the defending NFC champion 49ers.

