Dr. Seuss: A poem to celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel’s birthday

You read his timeless rhymes

You watched all the cartoons

The “Cat in the Hat”

Thing One, and Thing Two

But do you know how it all started?

Do you know where it all began?

The story of the man who

brought the world “Green Eggs and Ham”?

No need to sit and worry

No — we’ll explain it all

Just sit back in your chair, relax and

Silent that next call

His mom was Henrietta

His dad was Theodore

They brought him to the world

March 2, 1904

At night she’d sing her songs for him

Always at bedtime

Later on in life he said

That’s why he loved to rhyme

He headed off to college

at the ripe age of 18

That’s where he started writing

at his school magazine

Then one day he was fired

He had no plain excuse

But he continued writing

He used the alias, simply “Seuss”

Then off he went to Oxford

After graduation

That’s where he failed to meet

his dad’s soaring expectations

So he dropped out, then moved

Back home to the US

To begin to chase his dream

of becoming a cartoonist

He started working here and there

a range of publications

Until he joined the army

as Commander, Animations!

His focus was on training films

Until the war ended

Then he moved to California

Where his legacy was cemented

He wrote “And to Think That I Saw It

on Mulberry Street”

His first book as Dr. Seuss

Came to be complete

The journey wasn’t all that smooth

Rejected 27 times

He cut some words, made fewer lines

and tightened up his rhymes

Then Suess, he was approached

By the director of a board

They needed something new, they said

The kids — they are so bored!

So he began to make a book

With not too many words

Less words, he figured, that might work

That’s what the kids preferred

The book he made, it had a name

“The Cat in the Hat”

A blend of rhythms and cartoons

A different format

That same year, he dropped another

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

A story of an odd green man

who’s rude and too ambitious

Up next: “Green Eggs and Ham”

Then, “Horton Hears a Who!”

“One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish”

“If I Ran the Zoo”

He died in 1991

His books will last forever

Let’s honor Dr. Seuss, today

By reading one, however!