Gov signs ‘Pay As You Stay’ bill to help struggling residents with property taxes

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that will help struggling residents stay in their homes.

House Bill 5124, Pay As You Stay (PAYS), will give affordable payment plans and eliminate penalties, interest, and fees to help residents manage their property taxes

“Pay As You Stay will help homeowners across the state struggling with delinquent taxes stay in their homes,” Whitmer said. “Everyone deserves a path to own a home and this program will help tens of thousands of Detroiters and Wayne County residents avoid foreclosure. I applaud Representative Byrd, County Executive Warren Evans, Mayor Duggan and all of our partners for their leadership in getting this done for all Michiganders.”

The PAYS program will allow foreclosing governmental units to reduce delinquent property taxes owed by homeowners who qualify for poverty exemptions, according to the governor’s office.

“This legislation will help residents move off payment plans and avoid foreclosure,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Wayne County is much better off with people in their homes and I hope we can expand on this effort. We will continue to pursue ways to help low-income residents overcome poverty.”

Once residents are enrolled, all interest, penalties, and fees would be eliminated.

Homeowners who qualify for a full or partial Property Tax Exemption (PTE) would be eligible for the PAYS program.

For more information on the PAYS program, residents should contact their county treasurer.

