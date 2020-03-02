MDH, Gov. Walz Address Coronavirus Preps: State Has Capacity To Test Hundreds Per Day

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz along with Minnesota health officials addressed coronavirus preparations in the state Monday.

At a morning news conference, Walz says it’s times for citizens to prepare, but not panic. The virus is expected to make its way to Minnesota, but state officials say preparations are in place.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the state now has the ability to test hundreds per day for coronavirus. The MDH says the tough part is deciding who to test in the coming days and weeks.

“The CDC continues to be a really importance source for us in guidance on who to test, what particular clinical symptoms really justify a test at this point, because we have to be a little careful about making sure that those tests are used on the cases that have the most probability of detecting this,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

As of Monday, the state can start testing about 400 people per day for coronavirus.

Federal assistance is also likely to come and emergency plans are in place.

With spring break on the horizon for many, Malcolm says there’s no reason to change domestic travel plans for now.

