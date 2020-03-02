NBA players advised not to high-five fans as coronavirus spreads

National-World

NBA fans might be getting fist bumps over high-fives from players as coronavirus spreads in the United States.

The National Basketball Association advised its players to restrict physical contact with fans as a precaution to limit potential exposure to coronavirus, according to a league memo obtained by CNN.

There are currently 102 cases of the novel coronavirus nationwide, according to federal and state health officials. The best ways to avoid transmission include avoiding sick people, covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands.

The memo suggests that players “fist bump” fans in lieu of a “high-five” and avoid items handed to them by fans for autographs like pens, markers, balls or jerseys.

“The health and safety of NBA players, coaches, staff, and fans is paramount. Working with infectious disease experts, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are providing the following information for players related to the coronavirus outbreak,” the memo says.

The memo outlines general information about coronavirus, its symptoms and other precautions players should take to limit risk, such as cleaning frequently touched surfaces, updating vaccinations and avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth.