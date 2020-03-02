Open Door Mission hosts New Life Recovery Program graduation

National-World

Omaha, NE (KPTM) — A group of people are starting a brand new chapter in life, thanks in part to Open Door Mission.

Open Door Mission held a ceremony for six graduates who completed its New Life Recovery program.

The program is committed to providing men, women and their families with the tools they need to be successful, self-sufficient community members.

“For many of them, they have tried to maintain sobriety. They have tried so many different ways to reach success and today is the marking of something they are trying to maintain for a long time,” says Candace Gregory, president, and CEO of Open Door Mission.

One graduate, Sean Heinemann, says he went through a life of hardship before coming to Open Door Mission.

He says he struggled with drug use and was constantly fighting. Now, he’s coming up on 22 months of sobriety.

“With a facility like this, the Open Door Mission, they have all the staff that is able to help you work through that stuff. With the lord, they teach you how to have a relationship with the lord and walk through Christ. Come here. Do it. There’s only one way but up and that’s to the lord and that’s to freedom,” says Heinemann.

Next, the graduates are encouraged to continue what they learned out in the real world.

Gregory says, “They’re going to now go to work or go to school or go part-time to both. They’re going to get active in their local churches. Reunify with family and hopefully, they’re going to apply all the things that they’ve learned here to maintain their sobriety.”

Heinemann has to serve a 3-year prison sentence but says he will continue to work on himself through it.

“After I found the lord and came here I have been able to persevere through all that and fix the relationship with my kids and my family and be able to grow on that,” says graduate, Sean Heinemann.

If you are interested in learning more about Open Door Mission, you can check out its website here.

