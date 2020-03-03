A woman had a tire blowout on the way to work. A generous officer came to her rescue

National-World

A woman in Oklahoma is sending praise to a state trooper after he went above and beyond the call of duty.

Andrea Derksen sent a letter to the department saying she was having a tough day when she had a blowout driving to work sometime last week.

“An OHP officer stopped to help, but stated my spare was not in much better condition than my blown tire,” reads her letter that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted on Facebook.

“He took me to a local tire shop and not only helped me get my blown tire fixed, but he also bought 2 other tires that I desperately needed.”

The department shared the news on Tuesday saying, “Way to go Trooper Chris Hanover.”

“Officer Chris Hanover, what you did for me was a big deal, and I can’t thank you enough!” her message said.

Comments flooded in on the post, giving kudos to Hanover. Some even shared their own stories of how officers helped them when they were in need.

“I had an OHP Trooper do the same for me,” one person wrote. “These men keep us safe in more ways than we know.”