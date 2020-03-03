Buildings on TSU campus damaged by storms

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Parts of Tennessee State University’s main campus was damaged by the storms that hit Nashville just after midnight on Tuesday.

The storm severely damaged several structures on TSU’s agricultural farm. Three of the four buildings were totally destroyed, according to a news release.

Other parts of the campus received damage to signs and building rooftops, as well as downed power lines, uprooted trees and other debris. The university suspended power to structures with the most damage as a safety precaution.

TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover assessed damage on the campus before daylight with campus Emergency Management and the TSU Police Department. Lee visited after daybreak.

“Our thanks to Gov. Bill Lee for touring TSU and assessing the damage,” Glover said in a news release.

TSU’s agricultural farm is know for its nationally recognized goal research, as well as cattle research. Officials said one heifer was lost as a result of the storm and a couple of goats were injured.

TSU students are on spring break this week, but a few are on campus and are safe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.