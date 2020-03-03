Clean fill offered on Facebook marketplace contaminated

National-World

MONROE COUNTY, Pa (WNEP ) — Officials say somebody posted free “clean fill” on the Facebook marketplace.

Turns out, the soil contained waste, textiles, concrete, wood and other hazardous materials.

Authorities have received more than 16 reports of people who received the contaminated dirt.

Those people could face large cleanup costs to remove the soil from their properties.

“Basically don’t trust just anybody with where you are getting it,” said Captain Jacqueline Baug, Monroe County Municipal Waste Authority. “You are grading your property with it and there is a potential that it can be very risky to your health.”

Authorities believe the contaminated dirt was being shipped from New York and New Jersey.

They urge people to have an independent environmental testing company to check the dirt before accepting any for free.

