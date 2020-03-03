Gov. Bullock activates coronavirus task force to bolster MT preparations

National-World

HELENA (KPAX TV) — A task force has been set up as state officials continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Steve Bullock, along with state public health and emergency response officials, have announced the activation of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.

There are no current diagnosed cases in the state, but Montana is monitoring the situation and taking steps to prepare a response in the event the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak reaches Montana, according to a news release.

“Today I announced the activation of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force to bolster the state’s preparations and to ensure we are doing all we can to continue coordinating efforts across state government and aggressively respond,” Governor Bullock said. “Montana has conducted similar public health responses in the past – we are prepared and will continue to be throughout.”

The Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force is a multi-agency task force that will coordinate public health response, continuity of government, and communication between state, federal and local partners.

The task force will be led by Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, who has overseen similar situations. General Quinn directs the Department of Military Affairs, including the Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) division.

“As Governor Bullock has directed, we have to ensure our state is prepared for the potential [effects] coronavirus may have in our state,” Major General Quinn said. “We are working to ensure agencies within state government are ready and able to support this public health response.”

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has already been working with local public health to monitor 25 Montanans who recently returned from mainland China for symptoms of novel coronavirus, the news release states.

One Montanan has been tested for coronavirus, but test results were negative.

“Our local county public health partners are truly on the front lines of disease surveillance, monitoring individuals potentially exposed to the virus, and keeping their communities informed,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said. “This is a rapidly evolving situation and CDC is constantly reviewing and updating its guidance as needed. We encourage Montanans to stay informed by accessing reputable information sources such as the CDC and DPHHS websites.”

The DPHHS public health laboratory now has the capability to test for the coronavirus after recently receiving new test kits from the CDC. Until now, samples to be tested for the coronavirus had to be sent to the CDC.

“This is significant because it will allow us to test with a much quicker turnaround,” Hogan said. “This will allow us to better support testing efforts for medical providers in the state should the need arise.”

Reported illnesses in the US have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease. Symptoms may appear tow-to-14 days after exposure, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Generally, elderly people and those with other existing health conditions are likely to be more at risk of developing severe symptoms from respiratory illnesses.