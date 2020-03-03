Here’s how the tornado is affecting Super Tuesday across Tennessee

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As thousands of people across the country are beginning to line up to vote on Super Tuesday, Nashville and the surrounding counties are still processing the aftermath of a devastating tornado that killed multiple people in the Middle Tennessee area.

In Nashville, the East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods were hit particularly hard; scores of businesses and apartment complexes suffered severe damage in the storm.

Some polling locations were damaged in the storm. However, Super Tuesday is scheduled to go on in Nashville. There are, however, some changes.

For starters, polling will begin one hour later than usual. Polls will be open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

To find out your correct voting location, head to the Davidson County Election Commission’s website.

Polls will also open one hour late in Wilson County, per Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

In Wilson County, the polling locations at Lebanon High and West Wilson Middle will be closed. All other voting locations are open. Any Wilson County resident can vote at any polling location in the county. Click to find a voting center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.