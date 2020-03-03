Houma man arrested after throwing marijuana from vehicle during police pursuit

National-World

THIBODAUX, LA (WGNO) — A 27-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop.

Keilon Howard, of Houma, was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer (felony), license plate required, operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no license issued, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (felony).

On Friday, February 21, Thibodaux Police Officer’s working D.W.I. patrol initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 black Cadillac CTS for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Howard, failed to stop and led police in a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, Mr. Howard committed a series of traffic violations, while driving erratic. The pursuit led officers out the City Limits on Forty Arpent Road, but not before the driver threw two packages out the window, totaling a weight of 2.4 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Howard later stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. He advised police that he did not stop, due to him being “high on mojo.”

Howard was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he later posted a $25,000.00 bond.

