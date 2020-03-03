Man arrested for allegedly driving pickup through construction site, causing $30K in damages

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Officers have arrested a suspect in a connection with an act of vandalism in southeast Portland that caused more than $30,000 in estimated damages to city property, according to law enforcement.

Richard Reed, 33, was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges including two counts of criminal mischief and one count of reckless driving.

Portland police on Feb. 19 were made aware of vandalism to a blocked off Portland Bureau of Transportation construction site at Southeast 38th Avenue and Southeast Schiller Street.

The act of vandalism occurred on Feb. 14 and involved someone driving a white pickup through freshly poured concrete, according to officers.

An investigator assigned to the case gathered video evidence of the crime, which caused more than $30,000 in estimated damages, according to police.

