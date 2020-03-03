Man, son infected with coronavirus – spouse, 2nd child being tested, Fulton Co. says

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Fulton County public health leaders held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address coronavirus cases in Georgia.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts advised the public to remain calm and follow instructions. Fulton County Interim District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford provided more information on those infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

One of the persons infected is a 56-year-old male who traveled from Milan on Feb. 22. He was asymptomatic at the time, but developed symptoms on Feb. 25. He immediately contacted his physician who notified the CDC. The man’s 15-year-old son also tested positive for the virus.

The man has a spouse and a second child, 12, at home who Ford said have been exposed, but are asymptomatic at this time. They are being tested for the virus. The children are both home-schooled, therefore, Ford said schools have not been impacted at this time.

Ford added that at this time, the CDC is not concerned about those who traveled with the man from Milan, or those he came into contact with at Atlanta Hartfield-Jackson as he was asymptomatic. Thus, they would not be at risk. The family is currently isolated at home and the Fulton Board of Health is calling on a daily basis to assess their symptoms.

Ford said the risk for infection still remains low. She advised the public to continue good hand-washing practices, cough into the elbow and wash hands immediately after touching surfaces. If you are symptomatic, do not go to work or school.

Monday evening Governor Brian Kemp confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had positively identified two Georgia residents with the coronavirus.

These are the first confirmed cases in the state.

During a press conference, Gov. Kemp said both victims live in the same household. One of the victims recently returned home from a trip to Italy. As a precaution, both have been isolated in their homes.

For more information on COVID-19, click here to visit the Fulton County Health website.

