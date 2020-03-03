Nessel warning businesses seeking to illegally profit from coronavirus

National-World

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning businesses who try to illegally profit from coronavirus concerns.

The warning comes after a retailer in west Michigan was selling individual face masks for $10 apiece, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“Those who think they can profit off the rising fears about coronavirus need to think again,” Nessel said. “The Michigan Consumer Protection Act makes price-gouging illegal. It also gives our office tools it can use against profiteers who fuel panic by manipulating prices and supplies.”

Nessel’s office was first alerted to the activity Monday afternoon.

The retailer’s action may be a violation of Michigan Consumer Protection Act, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The MCPA makes it illegal to charge consumers a price that is grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold, and causing coercion and duress as the result of the time and nature of a sales presentation.

“I will not hesitate to bring the hammer down on any person or business that uses this public health threat to feed their own greed,” Nessel continued. “So, whether you run a national chain, a local store or are just looking for ways to get rich on eBay, the expectations are the same: follow the law. We are at the beginning of a unique and potentially difficult situation. It is my sincere hope that we will all pull together and help protect the most vulnerable among us.”

You can report any violation of the MCPA here or by calling 877-765-8388.

