Beaverton man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — A Beaverton man has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

John James Shore IV, 55, of Beaverton, entered his plea in federal court Wednesday.

Shore was arrested in February 2018 after the FBI served a search warrant at his Beaverton home.

Court documents state Shore used an online peer-to-peer file sharing program to acquire and distribute child pornography. Investigators from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified the IP address for Shore’s home as a source of child pornography and downloaded 350 gigabytes of data from the address between February and July 2018.

Court document state Shore opened the door when FBI agents announced they had a warrant, but then slammed it shut and locked it. When agents broke through the door, Shore reportedly ran to his computer.

A personal computer was seized by agents. During an interview shortly after the search, investigators said Shore admitted to downloading and watching child pornography.

FOX 12 reported in October 2018 that Shore was once an instructor at Village Home Education Resource Center in Beaverton.

The director confirmed at that time Shore had taught a few classes there, more than five years prior, but he was no longer employed at the enrichment learning center for home schooled children at the time of his arrest.

Shore will be sentenced June 8. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

