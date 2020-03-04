Coronavirus-infected Atlanta teen attended school before showing symptoms

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WOODSTOCK, GA (WGCL) — A 15-year-old Fulton County teen who was diagnosed with coronavirus attended a class at a private school co-op before he showed symptoms of the illness, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Living Science Homeschool Study Center was not required to close its campus, but out of an abundance of caution, has voluntarily closed its campus until March 12. The school issued this statement in part:

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention positively identified Georgia’s first two cases of coronavirus.

Fulton County public health officials confirmed a 56-year-old male, who is the father of the 15-year-old patient, traveled from Milan, Italy on Feb. 22. They say he was asymptomatic at the time, but developed symptoms on Feb. 25. He immediately contacted his physician who notified the CDC. Both he and his 15-year-old son later tested positive for the virus.

In addition, the man has a spouse and a second child, 12, at home who officials said have been exposed, but are asymptomatic at this time. They are being tested for the virus.

The GDPH has contacted the families whose children attended class with the 15-year-old patient. Those families have been asked to self-quarantine voluntarily for the two-week incubation period of the virus and wait until Mar. 12 to return to class.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.