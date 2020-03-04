Duplicate licenses being offered free of charge for those impacted by devastating tornadoes

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — In an effort to help people directly impacted by devastating tornadoes across Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division has deployed two mobile units to issue duplicate or photo identification licenses.

All fees for duplicate or photo ID licenses will be waived. People can also go to any Driver Services Center in person if it’s more convenient.

Mobile units will be sent to the following locations starting Wednesday, March 4:

Centennial SportsPlex (225 25th Ave. N. Nashville, TN 37203)

Cookeville Community Center (240 Carlen Ave. Cookeville, TN 38501)

Future dates and locations will be determined based on need. Duplicate licenses will only be issued to those directly impacted by the tornadoes and no other services will be issued from the mobile units during this time.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) is also set up at Centennial SportsPlex to help residents impacted by the tornadoes. People may ask TDCI questions about their policies and their coverage.

Major insurance carriers will also be in attendance for people to make insurance claims in person. The insurance carriers are also assisting people at the Wilson County EMA Center, located at 110 Oak Street in Lebanon and at the Putnam County 911 Center, located at 700 County Services Drive in Cookeville.

Anyone with questions regarding license issuance is asked to contact TDOSHS’s customer service center at 1-866-848-3548. Anyone with questions during their visit should request to speak with the one-site supervisor.

