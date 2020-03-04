How to help in the stir of Tennessee tornado disaster

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — If you were affected by Tuesday morning’s tornadoes and need a safe place to go, here is a list of open Red Cross shelters where you can go for shelter, and to donate water, food or new towels:

Nashville – East High School, 110 Gallatin Ave.

Mt. Juliet – Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Ln.

Lebanon – Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 N. Cumberland St.

Cookeville – First Baptist, 18 South Walnut Ave.

If you would like to volunteer:

Hands On Nashville has a registration page for those interested in disaster relief. You can register on their website here.

As of 6:40PM, Mayor Cooper announced that more than 5000 people have registered to volunteer with Hands On.

Cooper also noted that the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated its’ Emergency Response Fund, and by the same time Tuesday evening donations topping $351,000 had been received.

Zeal Church If you want to get involved we are sending teams to clean up debris, to serve those impacted at shelters, and preparing meals for volunteers and first responders.

Samaritan’s Purse, located in Boone, NC is traveling to Nashville. The volunteer teams will assist homeowners with clearing trees and debris from yards and homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs. You can sign up to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse here.

The Compact is coordinating cleanup efforts in affected areas once volunteers are cleared. Contact Gray Perry at gray.perry@cumberlandrivercompact.org.

Kroger will be collecting monetary donations at checkouts for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund beginning Wednesday morning.

–WILSON COUNTY–

People who want to help in Wilson County can come Wednesday morning and bring equipment – such as chainsaws and shovels.

Report to the Lebanon Police Department at 9 am.

You will take a bus to damaged areas.

DO NOT go into the damaged areas unescorted.

Some of the damaged subdivisions are closed to the public.

There is another way to volunteer – sign up on mjpdnews.org/volunteer

————

If you would like to donate:

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has started the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims.

To donate by check, make it out to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and note the Fund name in the memo line.

Mail your donation to:

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

P.O. Box 440225

Nashville, TN 37244

The recently-launched online donation platform Generous has just created a Nashville Tornado Response Fund – supporting the groups on the ground in Middle Tennessee. Generous is matching the first $25 of your donation to this fund and waiving the platform fee.

ZEAL Church has multiple ways to help the community. First, stop by ZEAL church between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to drop off supplies. ZEAL is asking for: water, Lowe’s gift cards, chainsaws, wheelbarrows, tools, and roof repair supplies.

Secondly, ZEAL has partnered with international relief organization Convoy of Hope. 100% of all donations will go directly to relief.

The Community Resource Center is asking for donations of bleach, trash bags, gloves and box cutters. For more information, email lindsey@hon.org.

Locations providing shelter or food:

The Salvation Army has one feeding unit and two support units out in the community. They are offering coffee and snacks as well as emotional and spiritual support to the survivors. You can donate online here.

Compassion International will be set up at Generation Changers Church in Donelson Wednesday at noon. It will be a relief center for anyone who needs water, food and blankets.

Kingdom Café and Grill, located at 2610 Jefferson Street is extending a helping hand, and has become a repository of stable goods to distribute to citizens who need assistance.

United Way is providing assistance, shelter and items to those in need. Call 211 to be connected with proper resources or visit the United Way website.

The Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, in conjunction with Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, will be providing supply boxes which contain non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene, and infant care. We will provide these boxes at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ 1940 N Mt. Juliet Rd. Pickup Times:

-Wednesday (March 4th) – 8am-8pm

-Thursday (March 5th) – 10am-1pm & 5pm-7pm

-Friday (March 6th) – 10am-1pm & 5pm-7pm

In addition to the supply distribution, on Wednesday a hot meal will be provided by the 109 Church of Christ in the Youth building on Wednesday from 11am-1pm.

VCA Animal Hospitals in Tennessee are providing free boarding for pets.

