Louisiana middle school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has resigned

ZACHARY, LA (WGNO) — A former Northwestern Middle School teacher, accused of sexual misconduct with a student is no longer employed by Zachary Community School District.

In an email from ZCSD Superintendent, Scott Devillier, “Ellarea Silva is no longer an employee of the district.”

Silva, 34, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student. According to court documents, the student-teacher relationship began in 2019.

Evidence obtained by the victim’s mother was turned over to police, two days after finding it. Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid said, “She didn’t want to go out and accuse a professional teacher of any wrongdoing unless there were evidence there.”

Silva was placed on leave January 24th, and later arrested on February 6th. Silva bonded out on a $225,000 bond, six days later on February 12th.

An arrest affidavit revealed, Silva went to extreme measures to conceal the relationship between her and the student.

Court documents obtained shows the lengths Silva went to, to hide her relationship with the 15 year old student.

According to court documents there is a list of different things that allegedly happened:

There was an email chain through a gmail account in which the student and the teacher allegedly used for sexting purposes.

The student’s passenger seat was leaned all the way back when arriving to the teacher’s home in an effort to keep him out of the security camera view at her home.

The student allegedly crawled on the ground around the house to avoid being seen on the camera.

The teacher allegedly gave the student a THC vape pen during their time together.

After being placed on administrative leave Silva allegedly asked a co-worker to remove items from her classroom that could be evidence.

Silva faces multiple charges including:

Sexual Battery

Carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Silva resigned from the district.

