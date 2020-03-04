Opening statements are poised to begin in the murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst

National-World

Nearly five years after his arrest in New Orleans, eccentric millionaire Robert Durst will stand trial starting Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly killing his best friend to stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his wife.

Prosecutors are set to deliver opening statements that take the jury on a cross-country journey that begins around the time of the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, en route to medical school in New York and ended with his arrest in March 2015.

In between, the panel will hear about how Durst allegedly shot his longtime confidante, Susan Berman, in the head on December 23, 2000, at her Beverly Hills home.

Durst, 76, pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge, and he has repeatedly denied killing his best friend.

“Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he does not know who did,” lead defense attorney Dick DeGuerin said earlier this year. “That’s the bottom line.”

Berman had been scheduled to speak with police hours after she was killed about his wife’s disappearance. Berman’s body was found one day after she was fatally shot.

Long-awaited trial could last several months

Frail and slow moving, Durst is confined to a single cell in a jail medical unit, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Photos released last summer by the sheriff’s department show magazine pages, advertisements and photographs taped to the wall of his cell. There are stacks of books and magazines, with titles ranging from “War and Peace” to The New Yorker.

The sensational trial could last several months. The case centers on largely circumstantial evidence, including Durst’s infamous muttering on the HBO documentary “The Jinx” that he had “killed them all.”

Jurors are expected to hear potentially incriminating statements he made during the three-hour interview after his New Orleans arrest with a cold-case specialist from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, John Lewin, who leads the prosecution.

So-called ‘cadaver’ note could be key evidence

There is little physical evidence in Berman’s nearly 20-year-old unsolved death. There are no eyewitnesses and no murder weapon.

But a key piece of evidence is the so-called “cadaver” note, a cryptic letter sent to police with Berman’s address and the word “cadaver” in caps that led detectives to her body.

In “The Jinx,” Durst said the letter could have been sent only by Berman’s killer. Defense lawyers previously denied Durst wrote the note, and they tried to exclude from trial handwriting evidence about it.

In a court filing late last year, however, lawyers for the real estate mogul reversed course and acknowledged that Durst penned the anonymous note. “This does not change the fact that Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman,” DeGuerin said at the time.

In the HBO documentary, filmmakers confronted Durst with another letter he once mailed Berman, with nearly identical handwriting to the “cadaver” note. In both, Beverly Hills was misspelled as “BEVERLEY.”

Immediately after the last shot of “The Jinx” finale, Durst went into the bathroom, apparently not realizing his microphone was still on.

“There it is. You’re caught,” he said. He rambled a series of seemingly unrelated sentences before saying, “He was right. I was wrong.”

Then, he muttered, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The defense has said it will show Durst’s statements were heavily edited and not uttered in the order in which they appeared in the documentary.

Other alleged killings shrouded Durst in suspicion

Jurors are expected to hear statements Berman made about allegedly helping Durst build an alibi for the death of his wife, according to prosecutors.

Durst has maintained he had nothing to do with his wife’s disappearance. She was declared legally dead in 2017. Her body has not been found and no one has been charged in that case.

Prosecutors will argue that McCormack’s death was the impetus for two other alleged killings that have long shrouded Durst in suspicion — Berman’s killing and the 2001 slaying and dismemberment of a neighbor in the coastal Texas city of Galveston.

Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham ruled in January that jurors can hear about Durst wanting his wife to have an abortion before she disappeared. The judge called the evidence relevant to show motive “in the disappearance of Kathie Durst” as well as Berman’s murder.

Defense calls key prosecution witness unreliable

The state is expected to call to the stand Nathan “Nick” Chavin, who told the court at a 2017 pretrial hearing that Durst was the best man at his wedding. He testified of marital problems festering until McCormack “said she was afraid” of Durst.

“On one occasion, she cried,” Chavin said. “She was appealing to me as Bob’s friend to understand she was having a terrible time with her marriage.”

Durst has said the last time he saw his wife was after she boarded a train near their suburban New York home, headed for the city to resume her studies at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

Prosecutors say she never got on that train. They have said Durst allegedly killed her and asked Berman to help cover up the crime.

Chavin testified that Berman told him Durst killed his wife. He also told the court that Durst confessed to him in 2014 that he killed Berman to keep her quiet.

“I had to. It was her or me,” Durst said, according to Chavin, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. “I had no choice.”

The defense has called Chavin less than reliable.

Durst was allegedly prepping a life on the lam

The jury will also hear about Durst’s 2003 murder trial in Texas in which he admitted killing neighbor Morris Black in Galveston and chopping up the body. He was acquitted after his attorneys argued he had acted in self-defense, though he later served nine months in prison on felony weapons charges stemming from that case.

In 2003, prosecutors had argued that Durst planned Black’s killing to steal his identity. But defense attorneys said Black sneaked into Durst’s apartment, and he accidentally shot him as both men struggled for a gun.

Durst testified he panicked and decided to cut up Black’s body and throw away the pieces.

The real estate heir was arrested in New Orleans in 2015, one day before the final episode of “The Jinx” aired. Investigators said he was preparing for a life on the lam when FBI agents picked him up at a hotel under an assumed name.