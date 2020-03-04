Pre-K Student Found With Bags Used To Package Drugs At Bay View Elementary, Officials Say

National-World

NORTH EAST, MD (WJZ) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Bay View Elementary pre-K student showed classmates several empty blue wax paper baggies, normally used for drugs, at lunch on Tuesday.

According to Cecil County Public Schools, the school resource officer confiscated the baggies and contacted the student’s family. Child Protective Services was also called to visit the child’s home.

These types of baggies are used to package controlled dangerous substances, according to authorities. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said that those baggies were examined and no suspected drugs or drug residue were found during this time.

However, the school nurse made sure students in the class washed their hands and the lunch table was thoroughly cleaned.

The school administration also called every parent in the pre-kindergarten class to alert them of the situation and explain how the school responded.

After reviewing security camera footage, school officials say only four or five students were directly involved in the incident at lunch. Those families were also contacted again when no traces of drugs were found on the baggies.

“We are aware that is has been posted on social media that there was a student hospitalized for the ingestion of drugs related to this situation. While we are aware that two parents elected to take their students to Union to be examined following the situation, CCPS, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Emergency Services have received no official notification from the hospital or any partnering agencies regarding any exposure, which would be typical practice if this was to occur,” Cecil County Public Schools said in a statement.

As a precaution, a K9 unit came through the school late Tuesday and found no evidence of any substance at the school.

“The issue of drugs in our community is one that we take very seriously,” the schools’ statement continued.

The incident remains under investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

