These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. More than 3,200 people have died globally and over 92,000 have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19, can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

In mainland China, more than 80,200 cases of the virus and over 2,900 deaths have been recorded — the vast majority in Hubei province, ground zero for the outbreak.

There are more than 12,500 confirmed cases of the virus in over 75 countries and territories outside mainland China. Over 700 of those cases are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

At least 220 people have died outside of mainland China from the virus.

This is a full list of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus outside mainland China:

1. Afghanistan (1 case)

2. Algeria (2 cases)

3. Andorra (1 case)

4. Argentina (1 case)

5. Armenia (1 case)

6. Australia (42 cases, 1 death)

7. Austria (10 cases)

8. Bahrain (49 cases)

9. Belarus (1 case)

10. Belgium (1 case)

11. Brazil (2 cases)

12. Chile (1 case)

13. Cambodia (1 case)

14. Canada (33 cases)

15. Croatia (6 cases)

16. Czech Republic (5 cases)

17. Denmark (3 cases)

18. Dominican Republic (1 case)

19. Ecuador (7 cases)

20. Egypt (2 cases)

21. Estonia (1 case)

22. Finland (3 cases)

23. France (212 cases, 4 deaths)

24. Georgia (1 case)

25. Germany (158 cases)

26. Gibraltar (1 case)

27. Greece (7 cases)

28. Hong Kong (100 cases, 2 deaths)

29. Iceland (3 cases)

30. India (6 cases)

31. Indonesia (2 cases)

32. Iran (2,359 cases, 77 deaths)

33. Iraq (31 cases)

34. Ireland (2 cases)

35. Israel (12 cases)

36. Italy (2,502 cases, 79 deaths)

37. Japan (991 cases, 12 deaths)

38. Jordan (1 case)

39. Kuwait (56 cases)

40. Latvia (1 case)

41. Lebanon (13 cases)

42. Lithuania (1 case)

43. Luxembourg (1 case)

44. Macao (10 cases)

45. Malaysia (36 cases)

46. Mexico (5 cases)

47. Monaco (1 case)

48. Nepal (1 case)

49. Netherlands (7 cases)

50. New Zealand (2 cases)

51. Nigeria (1 case)

52. North Macedonia (1 case)

53. Norway (15 cases)

54. Oman (12 cases)

55. Pakistan (5 cases)

56. Philippines (3 cases, 1 death)

57. Portugal (4 cases)

58. Qatar (7 cases)

59. Romania (3 cases)

60. Russia (6 cases)

61. San Marino (1 case)

62. Saudi Arabia (1 case)

63. Senegal (2 cases)

64. Singapore (110 cases)

65. South Korea (5,328 cases, 32 deaths)

66. Spain (162 cases, 1 death)

67. Sri Lanka (1 case)

68. Sweden (13 cases)

69. Switzerland (18 cases)

70. Taiwan (41 cases, 1 death)

71. Thailand (42 cases, 1 death)

72. Tunisia (1 case)

73. United Arab Emirates (27 cases)

74. United Kingdom (51 cases)

75. United States (125 cases total, 9 deaths)

76. Ukraine (1 case)

77. Vietnam (16 cases)

*Includes presumptive positive cases from public health labs pending confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control.