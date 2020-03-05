1 person and several puppies found dead after fire that left more than a dozen people without a home in York

National-World

YORK, PA (WNEP) — One person has died in a fire that also took the lives of several puppies and forced 21 people to seek assistance from the American Red Cross.

Of the 21 people currently being assisted by the Red Cross (15 adults and six children), York Fire Department said 13 adults and four children are displaced. The coroner has identified the victim as 24-year-old Brandon Eaton. York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said it is believed that Eaton ran back inside the house to try to save the dogs.

The fire caused damage to 3 properties: 608 S. Pershing, 610 S. Pershing, and 200 Kurtz Avenue.

Deardorff said the fire Thursday started on the first floor of 608 S. Pershing. But Deardorff said, just one day before on Wednesday, fire crews were also called to that same house for a outside back porch fire. At this time, Deardorff does not believe there is a connection between the two fires that happened just a day apart.

“At this point it appears that it’s two separate very coincidental incidents,” said Deardorff.

Deardorff said the victim, Eaton, was found in the second floor rear of the house.

Multiple puppies were killed but two dogs did survive. One of the surviving animals is now in the care of an emergency veterinarian. Deardorff said a family member of one of the people impacted by the fire was also treated at the scene for an unknown reason.

Deardorff said the call came in Thursday at 8:02 am. He said fire crews arrived within two minutes to find heavy fire coming out pf the front of the first floor window and fire coming from the second floor window to the rear. At this time, Deardorff believes the fire started in a front room of the first floor, but crews are still investigating the cause. Fire crew are also investigating if there were working smoke alarms inside the structure.

“Guys take it personal, you know,” Deardorff said about his firefighters as they learned that one person died inside the home. “That’s what we’re here for and unfortunately we can’t save everybody.”

