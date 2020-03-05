How to help victims of Tennessee storms

National-World

Severe storms and at least one tornado ripped through the Nashville area this week, killing at least 24 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

The storms displaced many residents and forced Tennessee into a state of emergency. Relief workers have stepped in to help repair damage and aid those impacted by the state’s deadliest tornado day in seven years. There are ways you can support those efforts.

Click the button below to discover more ways you can help.

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help tornado victims. She plans to match up to $10,000 in donations. The former Olympian and her husband have called Nashville home for the last seven years.

Cookeville, Tennessee, native Nathan Moss also created a campaign on the fundraising platform to raise money to support people who lost their homes. The leadership of Collegeside Church of Christ will manage those funds and ensure their distribution to those in need.