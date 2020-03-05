Rebuilding Tennessee: How to help after deadly tornadoes

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Here’s information on how to get help or to volunteer to help those impacted by Tuesday’s tornadoes across Middle Tennessee:

American Red Cross Shelters

Nashville: Centennial Sportsplex, 222 25th Ave. N., Nashville, TN

Nashville: East Nashville High School, 110 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN

Nashville: Smith Springs Community Center, 2801 Smith Springs Rd., Nashville, TN

Cookeville: First Baptist Church, 18 S. Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN

Lebanon: Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 N. Cumberland Ave., Lebanon, TN

Recovery resources

The following are some resources provided by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency:

Information for tornado survivors is available on TEMA’s Tornado and Severe Weather Response webpage.

Those who need help with debris removal can contact the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 1-800-451-1954.

Airbnb is providing no-cost accommodations to Tennessee storm and tornado survivors, airbnb.com/tntornado20.

Tennessee’s Crisis Phone Line is 1-855-274-7471 to speak with a trained mental health professional.

Volunteer in Davidson County to help survivors with Hands on Nashville, 615-298-1108 or hon.org.

Volunteer to help survivors in other Tennessee counties with TN VOAD.

Avoid disaster-related scams with help from the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs, 615-741-4743 or tn.gov/consumer.

Get help on filing insurance claims, hiring contractors, and reporting misconduct with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, tn.gov/commerce.

Local short-term or permanent rental housing options with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, TNHousingSearch.org or 1-877-428-8844.

The Tennessee Department of Safety has Driver Services Mobile Units in Cookeville and Nashville to help those who have lost IDs during the storms, bit.ly/32PaTuF.

Volunteer in Nashville

Hands On Nashville has a registration page for those interested in disaster relief. You can register on their website here.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has started the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims.

To donate by check, make it out to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and note the Fund name in the memo line.

Mail your donation to:

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

P.O. Box 440225

Nashville, TN 37244

The Community Resource Center is asking for donations of bleach, trash bags, gloves and box cutters. For more information, email lindsey@hon.org.

Samaritan’s Purse, located in Boone, NC is traveling to Nashville. The volunteer teams will assist homeowners with clearing trees and debris from yards and homes and placing tarps on damaged roofs. You can sign up to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse here.

The Compact is coordinating cleanup efforts in affected areas once volunteers are cleared. Contact Gray Perry at gray.perry@cumberlandrivercompact.org.

Kroger will be collecting monetary donations at checkouts for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund beginning Wednesday morning.

Publix Super Markets established a program to allow customers and associates at its Tennessee stores to make donations to a relief fund for those impacted by recent weather events in Middle Tennessee. Customers may donate any amount by adding it to their grocery totals when checking out at any Tennessee Publix locations. Donations will be channeled through the American Red Cross and designated specifically for Southern Tornadoes and Floods relief. The end date for the program will be determined based on customer response.

The recently-launched online donation platform Generous has just created a Nashville Tornado Response Fund – supporting the groups on the ground in Middle Tennessee. Generous is matching the first $25 of your donation to this fund and waiving the platform fee.

ZEAL Church has multiple ways to help the community. First, stop by ZEAL church between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to drop off supplies. ZEAL is asking for: water, Lowe’s gift cards, chainsaws, wheelbarrows, tools, and roof repair supplies.

Secondly, ZEAL has partnered with international relief organization Convoy of Hope. 100% of all donations will go directly to relief.

Locations providing shelter or food:

The Salvation Army has one feeding unit and two support units out in the community. They are offering coffee and snacks as well as emotional and spiritual support to the survivors. You can donate online here.

Compassion International will be set up at Generation Changers Church in Donelson Wednesday at noon. It will be a relief center for anyone who needs water, food and blankets.

Kingdom Café and Grill, located at 2610 Jefferson Street is extending a helping hand, and has become a repository of stable goods to distribute to citizens who need assistance.

United Way is providing assistance, shelter and items to those in need. Call 211 to be connected with proper resources or visit the United Way website.

The Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, in conjunction with Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, will be providing supply boxes which contain non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene, and infant care. We will provide these boxes at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ 1940 N Mt. Juliet Rd. Pickup Times:

-Wednesday (March 4th) – 8am-8pm

-Thursday (March 5th) – 10am-1pm & 5pm-7pm

-Friday (March 6th) – 10am-1pm & 5pm-7pm

In addition to the supply distribution, on Wednesday a hot meal will be provided by the 109 Church of Christ in the Youth building on Wednesday from 11am-1pm.

VCA Animal Hospitals in Tennessee are providing free boarding for pets.

Upcoming Events:

Tree Planting in Nashville, TN

Lake Cleanup in Mt. Juliet, TN

River Cleanup in Clarksville, TN

Stream Cleanup in Goodlettsville, TN

River Cleanup in Gallatin,TN

Mount Juliet

Item donations: The Mount Juliet Community Center gymnasium, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, is a disaster relief donation center. Donations will be accepted Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Donations accepted are toiletries, housewares, clothing, non-perishable food items and water.

Monetary donations:

MJ 4 Hope has set up a Tornado Relief Fund to help those in our community who have been affected by this disaster. If you know someone in our community who would benefit, please send them to our website to submit a request. To donate to this fund click the link. If you want a school to benefit, Mount Juliet Christian Academy, West Wilson Middle School or Stoner Creek Elementary School, please mark it in your donation. If you would rather drop your donation off than you can bring it to any Bank of Tennessee branch. Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Green Hills, Knoxville and throughout the Tri-cities NE Tennessee area.

Debris Removal: Public works crews are going throughout the impacted area and collecting debris. Please sort debris and do not mix trash (metal, plastic, etc…) with vegetation (tree material, bushes, limbs, logs). Debris should be placed as close to the roadway as possible.

Resources: Mount Juliet Church of Christ Disaster Relief

Putnam County

Relief Fund: The Cookeville Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund has been set up for victims of the Putnam County tornado. This is the only official designated account with 100 percent of the donations going directly to the impacted victims. There are three ways to donate money:

Any Bank of Putnam County location

Venmo @CookevillePutnamCountyTornado

PayPal@CookevillePutnamCountyTornadoReliefFund

Curfew: A curfew has been established for the areas of Putnam County affected by the deadly tornado. The curfew is from 7 p.m. Wednesday night until 8 a.m. Thursday morning. No one will be allowed to go in or out of the affected areas during this time.

No Volunteers on Thursday: Putnam County officials are asking that only first responders, electrical workers, county officials and tornado victims be allowed in the area affected by the tornado on Thursday. Volunteers are appreciated and will be needed during the cleanup process.

