Trail Blazers take precautions amidst coronavirus concerns, including no player autographs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Portland Trail Blazers are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, and fans certainly felt the impact of some of those changes Wednesday night.

“Hopefully I get it signed over there, number 7, hopefully,” Waqar Ahmad said holding up a Carmelo Anthony jersey.

He and his mom came all the way down from Vancouver, B.C. to get Melo’s autograph.

“That’d be a dream come true honestly, that’s the reason I’m here,” Ahmad said. “He’s the reason I watch basketball.”

FOX 12 warned him though he’d likely have to wait until another time.

“As long as I know I gave it all and tried, I’ll be happy whatever happens, happens,” Ahmad said.

Sure enough, he and other fans soon found out no autographs and no high fives. During warmup, all was quiet around the tunnel where fliers in cup holders told fans to stay in their seats and not reach out to players.

“I’m not too bummed about it, I come to a lot of games, I live close by, so it doesn’t bother me to not have that interaction with them,” fan Trevor Sweet said.

The Blazers said they’re following the NBA’s advice, taking these precautions to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“I think teams are doing what they feel is right for the players and stuff like that. If it’s not the team, then it’s the players doing what they think personally, and I feel like as a fan you have to respect their decision,” fan Chris Angus said.

The Blazers staff told FOX 12 they’re also cleaning more often, added more hand-sanitizing stations around the arena and have signs in the bathrooms with tips for fans.

