Doctor discusses how to talk to your children about coronavirus

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) — School districts across the state are preparing students in case schools need to shut down for coronavirus.

Families are being told they also need to prepare their children.

Experts are explaining how parents can talk to their children about the coronavirus.

“I think the most important thing is not to feed into the hysteria,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, Psychologist at the Institute of Living.

Dr. Saunders is explaining how parents should navigate the issue of coronavirus with their children.

In recent days, Channel 3 has learned how some school districted are bracing for a possible disruption while exploring the idea of online learning should students have to stay home if schools closed, as seen in other countries.

Dr. Saunders believes families should frame context around the facts.

“The reality is the flu is far more likely to occur than the coronavirus,” Dr. Saunders said.

The flu has also been seen to be deadlier than the coronavirus. At last check, at least 65 people died from the flu in Connecticut this season.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the state at the moment. Still, like with any viral infection, washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, while cleaning frequently touched surfaces are on the preventative frontline to curbing the spread.

Channel 3 spoke to a mother who says her family already brainstormed their plan if the children have to stay home from school.

“It’s something that I thought about, my husband. We even started to talk about a little bit about it with the kids because they’re aware, but we ourselves have a plan,” said Kate Rich.

Dr. Saunders further said if a child is already experiencing anxiety, take a bit more time and caution to explain things, validate their concerns, but make sure to reassure them by honing in how important it is to wash your hands and not touch your face.

