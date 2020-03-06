Funeral arrangements being prepared for tornado victims

National-World

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Funeral arrangements are being prepared for the victims of Tuesday’s tornadoes.

Here is the information we have been able to collect, as of 4pm Friday, March 6th.

The Kimberlin family: 30-year-old Joshua, 29-year-old Erin, and 2-ear-old Sawyer.

Visitation Saturday 3-6 p.m., Sunday 1-3 p.m. Service Sunday 3 p.m. Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Cookeville

The Koehler family: Todd and Sue Koehler, both in their 50’s.

Visitation: Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Service: Sunday, 6 p.m. River Community Church, 1200 Miracle Rd.

67-year-old Patricia Lane

Visitation March 9 4-8 p.m., March 10 11 am-1pm Service 1 p.m. Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home

The Selby family: Keith and Cathy Selby

Visitation March 10 4-8 p.m., March 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Service 1 p.m. Crest Lawn Funeral Home, Cookeville

Jamie Smith, 36

Visitation Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Oak Lawn Funeral Home, prayer given by Father John Patrick at 3 p.m.

