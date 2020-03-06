Iowa Senate passes bill increasing criminal penalties for animal abuse and neglect

National-World

DES MOINES, IA (KPTM) — The Iowa Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would toughen penalties for animal abuse, neglect and torture in an effort to strengthen Iowa’s animal welfare laws that are weaker than other states.

The bill cleared the Iowa House last year but failed to move in the senate, where there were some concerns about how the bill would affect livestock and agriculture. But after negotiations and some changes in an amendment, the measure advanced on a 44-3 vote.

“it’s a huge step for Iowa to protect companion animals,” said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, who managed the bill, adding he has “never worked harder” on any other issue in his 15 years at the statehouse house.

The Animal League Defense Fund ranked Iowa 49th in the nation for its animal protection laws in 2019.

The bill increases penalties for abuse, neglect and torture. If an animal dies or is seriously injured because of abuse or neglect, the crime is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

It also broadens the definitions of what it means to commit these crime, including provisions related to hoarding of animals, which has been the center of high profile cases of abuse in Iowa recently. It would also change a part of the law creating an exemption for owners of animals when it comes to animal abuse charges.

“Law enforcement people unfortunately didn’t have the tools they needed to prosecute these heinous, terrible crimes so I’m just so happy that this is a big step forward to make sure we end the practice of animal abuse,” Zaun said.

The proposal is cheered by animal welfare advocates.

“Fortunately we were all able to work together this year to hold everyone to a higher standard of care, whether you are a shelter, dealer, breeder, or simply a pet owner,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. “The final product is a huge step forward for companion animals in Iowa.”

Other advocates say most of the proposal makes improvements, but argue a key piece is missing: creating an automatic class D felony for first-time offenders convicted of animal torture. The bill keeps the current charge of aggravated misdemeanor, though the bill requires a mandatory minimum of 70% of the two-year sentence that comes with such a charge before the person is eligible for parole.

“There is a direct link between people who intentionally torture animals and those who harm people so even though this bill does do some great things and does enhance criminal penalties for animal torture, we believe the label of felony is appropriate,” Preston Moore, Iowa State Director, Humane Society.

Moore cautioned that Iowa could soon become dead last on this front, as a bill in the Mississippi legislature is moving forward to change this and make first offenses felonies. Iowa and Mississippi are the only two states that don’t already do this.

“I think [Iowa’s ranking] will probably improve a little bit, there is a lot of work to be done in the future,” Moore said.

The bill now moves back to the House, where Republican leadership on Thursday indicated that they’ll discuss it next week.

