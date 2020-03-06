Pets can test positive for coronavirus but aren’t contagious

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — There’s no doubt, our fur babies are a big part of the family. We love them, play with them and care for them when they get sick. And with the coronavirus spreading quickly, some fear our pets may get infected.

“One dog tested positive, another dog tested negative and both belong to an owner who had the coronavirus,” Dr. Valri Brown with Dog and Cat Clinic and laser Center in Shreveport, said of a case elsewhere in the U.S.

Although the coronavirus is believed to have started from a bat, pets cannot spread the virus, Brown said, so there’s no need to panic. Pets can, however, contract it but they are considered a deadend host.

“They may be able to get it, but the dog that was positive is not sick from the virus and there’s no indication right now that they can spread the virus. And if that were the case it would have already become a big issue,” said Brown.

When it comes to traveling with your fur baby, Brown says to avoid it unless necessary.

“I probably wouldn’t even travel with my pet unless I absolutely had to just to be on the safe side until all of this blows over,” said Brown.

Because the virus is fairly new, more research needs to be done when it co mes to pets. Brown suggests being vigilant when it comes to your pet’s health. If you do notice you pet is having respiratory difficulties, make sure you pay you veterinarian a visit.

There are some viral infections that may be contagious between you an your pet such as rabies, norovirus and Salmonella. The best way for your pet to avoid getting sick is making sure you visit a veterinarian at least once a year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.