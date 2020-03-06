Realty TV star, best-selling author to challenge John Lewis for GA seat

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Reality television star and best-selling author Angela Stanton-King has announced that she’ll run for the seat currently held by Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

Representative Lewis currently represents Georgia’s 5th congressional district and a general election for the seat will be held in November.

King is the Founder and President of American King Foundation and also serves as the community outreach coordinator for The Alive Center. She’s best known for her book ‘Life of a Real Housewife’ and also starred in the BET Network series ‘From the Bottom Up.’

Congressman Lewis has served for 17 terms as leader of the 5th District, following his election in 1987 and is the dean of the Georgia congressional delegation. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S.

Lewis announced in December of 2019 that he was battling pancreatic cancer.

