Rosalind P. Walter, who inspired the ‘Rosie the Riveter’ song, has died at 95

Rosalind P. Walter, the woman behind the song “Rosie the Riveter,” has passed away at the age of 95.

Walter died Wednesday, an attorney and a friend confirmed to CNN. She was the inspiration for the 1943 song “Rosie the Riveter,” written by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb and recorded by Kay Kyser. The song chronicles civilian women employed in the war industry during World War II.

Walter, a Long Island native, worked as riveter on F-4U Corsair fighter planes made in Connecticut, according to a statement from New York public television station WNET, where Walter was a longtime trustee.

Maurizio J. Morello was the attorney who confirmed Walter’s death to CNN. He developed a friendship with Walter over their shared interests in tennis and the news, he said.

“Over many lunches, we spent hours talking about Federer’s serve or the papers’ headlines, switching back and forth with ease and pleasure,” he told CNN. “She was respectful of individuals, ideas and opinions and never, regardless of the circumstances, forgot to say ‘please’ or ‘thank you.'”

Walter was an active member of society. Besides her service to WNET, she served on the boards of the American Museum of Natural History, The Paley Center for Media, Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, International Tennis Hall of Fame, North Shore Wildlife Sanctuary, Long Island University and USTA Serves, according to WNET.

The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation gave “crucial support” to many programs on WNET, including PBS NewsHour Weekend, Amanpour and Company, Great Performances and various works from Ken and Ric Burns, according to WNET.

“Walter cared deeply about the quality and educational value of public television and understood the importance of reaching the broadest possible audience,” according to WNET’s statement. “She was an inspiration to the millions of viewers who benefited from her generosity — and who saw her name every evening in connection with their favorite programs.”